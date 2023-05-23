Charter Fishing Season Underway In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Charter fishing season is back in Duluth and the tourists are already pouring in.

It’s been about a week into the season for charter boats. In Lake Superior walleye, King and Coho salmon, as well as Lake Trout are all biting right now.

Looper Charters Captain Brody Kaldahl says he’s already getting plenty of bookings for the season, which is great because he loves meeting new people.

“One of my favorite parts about this job is getting kids out fishing and seeing their faces when they catch their first walleye or first lake trout or whatever. It’s a lot of fun,” said Kaldahl.

And speaking of kids, a family from Kansas took a cruise Monday and had success. Here’s what the kids had to say when asked how the trip went.

“Pretty cool I actually caught the first fish, but she was the one that reeled the first one in,” said Colten Hershey, along with his sister, Emery. “I’ve never really been on a boat like that. I’ve been on a big boat, but I’ve never been on one like that and fished.”

To book a trip with Looper Charters go to their website here, or call Captain Brody Kaldahl at 218-428-8533.