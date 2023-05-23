DEDA Terminates $2.35M TIF Agreement With Lincoln Park Flats, Company Responds

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Economic Development Authority, or DEDA, voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate its multi-million dollar agreement with the owners of the newly built Lincoln Park Flats.

This means roughly $2.3 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) through 2048 is no more.

The move comes after the property’s owner, P&R Companies, said it was forced to make plans to turn the second floor of the Lincoln Park Flats into a boutique hotel to handle what they called unforeseen interest rates and costs during and after the pandemic.

The city said P&R went against the agreement by changing to a partial boutique.

P&R disagreed and said the agreement was to have 27 market-rate units and 23 affordable, which they said would remain in the new business model.

P&R released a statement Tuesday and said they are “disappointed” with the city and its councilors who they said have turned their backs on a company that’s invested a lot into Duluth.

Below is the full statement from P&R: