Duluth Police Department Kicks Off ‘Get Hooked On Fishing’ Program

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department kicked off its Get Hooked on Fishing program Tuesday.

The program gives kids the opportunity to get on the water with officers and learn to fish.

Throughout the week Stowe Elementary School students get the chance to hop on the boat at the Mont Du Lac Resort Marina.

Police officers host this event with the purpose to build relationships with local kids without having a uniform on.

“And when we see them out on the street with our uniforms on, they’re the first ones to run up to us and literally give us a hug you know I mean just because they know you and they know you on that personal level. So yeah, it’s super cool,” said Ken Zwak, Lieutenant, West Area Commander.

The Larry and Donna Pulkrabek Foundation donated $9,999 to help fund the program.