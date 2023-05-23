Grandma’s Marathon Less Than A Month Away

DULUTH, Minn. — Grandma’s Marathon is less than a month away.

What organizers describe as an unofficial holiday is on June 17th this year. Participants of all ages run every year for various reasons such as charity or just to have fun!

Grandma’s Marathon partners with 19 charity organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Ronald McDonald House, and Special Olympics. Last year $200,000 was raised towards these organizations.

Director of Grandma’s tells us what he hopes to accomplish this season.

“The end goal for us is to showcase this city and this community. It has been for 47 years now. This is a really big race, we’re on a list with other big marathons like Chicago, Twin Cities, Boston but we do it in a community the size of Duluth and so we try to live up to that every year where we put a world class event and we do it in a town the size of Duluth,” said Zach Scheider, Marketing and Public Relations Director.

Schneider and the rest of the staff aren’t the only ones pleased with how this event turns out every year.

“This entire community should feel proud here, in a couple of weeks about what we’re able to accomplish. I think that it’s a good representation of every year of what can be accomplished if hundreds and thousands of people put their minds together and put their effort into a singular goal which we’ve done, and we get to put on one of the best marathons in the United States,” explained Schneider.

There are over 20,000 runners registered this year overall. Schneider encourages everyone to register early next year. Spots fill up quick!