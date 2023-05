DULUTH, Minn. — Haines Road in West Duluth will be closed for 5 days starting June 1.

The City of Duluth says at the railroad crossing where Haines Road and 40th Avenue West meet, to the intersection of West 8th Street.

The closure is so the CN Railroad can make repairs to the railroad crossing.

Detour signs will be posted for drivers to follow.

The closure will start June 1 at 7 a.m. and is expected to reopen June 6.