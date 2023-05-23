One Dead After Rollover Crash In Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after a rollover crash happened on Highway 35 in Douglas County near Spooner.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened Tuesday around 9 a.m. near County Road T.

When authorities arrived, they found one of the back-seat passengers, a 24-year-old man from Eden Prairie, was ejected and did not survive. Another passenger was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were 4 people all in their 20s in the 2006 Toyota Camry.

After an initial investigation, police found the driver swerved to miss an object in the road and overturned after losing control.

It was no immediately known if seatbelts were worn.