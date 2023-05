Prep Baseball: Rails Rout Rangers in Doubleheader to Close Out Regular Season

Proctor (11-8) now awaits the Section 7AA tournament, which will begin on May 30th.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor baseball team ended their regular season on a high note, defeating Crosby-Ironton twice on Tuesday.

The Rails would shut-out the Rangers in both games, 16-0 and 7-0.

