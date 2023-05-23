Sporting New Number, Ojile Joins Rest of Vikings at OTAs

EAGAN, Minn.- The last time he suited up for the Vikings, it was just rookie camp.

Finally, this week former UMD tight end Zach Ojile was able to participate in drills with some of the mainstays of the purple and gold.

On Tuesday in Eagan, it was OTA #2 for the Vikings. Ojile was sporting a new number as he is now number 41 for Minnesota.

The Bulldog would work with mainly the 2nd and 3rd stringers on handoffs as well as a number of other drills.

Ojile is set to compete with a guy who also has strong Duluth ties. That would be former Hunter C.J. Ham, who is gearing up for his 7th season in the NFL.

The vet just signed a contract extension with Minnesota this past off-season that ends in 2026.

The Vikings won’t have to make a move at the latest until August 29th. That’s when NFL rosters go from 90 to 53.