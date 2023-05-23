Summer Leagues at Skyline Social and Games Return

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — It’s that time of the year again, as the sun comes out so does the outdoor summer fun.

Skyline Social and Game’s Summer Leagues have returned and are more popular then ever before.

From the start of May until September the summer leagues will be in full force, with volleyball, bocce and bean bag games.

This year more volleyball players will hit the sandy courts then ever before, with nearly 350 teams.

There are many different skill levels for volleyball games, from beginner to advanced.

Tuesday evening was the first night of bocce ball games, and people were geared up and ready to start the season. Even bean bag games were roaring with some friendly competition.

“We have a fantastic group of people that have been coming year after year, their friends with some on their team, and we’ve been able to gain more and more teams, add courts,” said Ben Zarling, League Coordinator. “You can expect making a lot of great friendships, having fun and drinking some beer.”

Not only is Skyline filled with summer fun, you can have a blast year round, between regular and duckpin bowling, arcade games and even a VR setup.

Skyline also has short fall leagues of their popular summer games, so as the leaves are falling, so can beanbags.

But until then, there is still a few spots available for the bocce and bean bags league, information can be found online on Skylines website.