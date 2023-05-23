SUPERIOR: Five Rescued, Dozens Displaced After Large Apartment Fire

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Five residents rescued and dozens displaced after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the Nottingham Apartment Complex in Superior.

According to a press release, the Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1719 N 19th St., at 1:00 am. Upon arrival, crews report finding a large body of fire coming from an apartment on the third floor.

Four adults and one child were rescued from a third-floor window due to smoke and heat conditions. Two adults were hospitalized — the others affected were evaluated on scene and refused transport.

Due to the large amount of smoke, heat, and water damage sustained, residents of the 35-unit complex have been displaced. The American Red Cross has been notified and is assisting residents as needed. Firefighters also rescued numerous pets.

All units cleared the scene around 4:30 am. Damage is estimated to be $150,000 dollars. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.