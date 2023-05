Superior Girls Soccer Ends Regular Season By Shutting Out Menomonie

The Spartans improve to 4-10-1 and will next play at Eau Claire Memorial in region play on May 30th.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior girls soccer team ended the regular season on Tuesday with a win, defeating Menomonie 3 to 0.

