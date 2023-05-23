UMD’s Emma Soderberg & Maggie Flaherty Sign Pro Deals in PHF

Soderberg heads to Connecticut and Flaherty will stay in Minnesota and play for the Whitecaps.

DULUTH, Minn.- A pair of UMD women’s hockey standouts are making the jump to the pros.

First up, goalie Emma Soderberg put pen to paper with the Connecticut Whale.

Soderberg set multiple records for the Bulldogs in net including shutouts overall with 23 and shutouts in season with 12.

She posted 20 wins, marking just the ninth time a UMD netminder had recorded 20 or more wins.

Joining Soderberg in the PHF will be defender Maggie Flaherty.

Flaherty signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Whitecaps.

In five seasons for UMD, she tallied 77 points.

Flaherty joins a Minnesota roster that already includes former Bulldogs Sidney Morin, Anna Klein and Ashleigh Brykaliuk.