$1 Million Renovations To Many Rivers Montessori School In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Many Rivers Montessori School in Duluth is celebrating its 10th academic year in a big way.

The school has broken ground on a $1 million renovation at its Woodland location. And they’re also welcoming in a new head of school who says Duluth was her top destination.

“I have been, for lack of a better word stalking Duluth for probably almost half a decade. Plotting my some way for me to come here and live here because I love the place,” said Wendy Fisher, new head of school.

The new addition will include a rooftop garden and an outdoor classroom among other improvements. Many Rivers offers programs for children ages 16 months to 8th grade.