C-E-C Senior Jordan Aultman to Play College Soccer at UW-Superior

CLOQUET, Minn.- A standout for the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team is heading to the next level.

Jordan Aultman signed his letter of intent on Tuesday to play for UW-Superior.

Aultman would find the back of the net 13 times for the Lumberjacks last season. He would also tally four assists.

Aultman also helped C-E-C to a Class AA third place finish in 2022.