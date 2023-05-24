Essentia Health Hosts New Lectureship In Honor Of Late Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health started up a new lecture series in honor of late Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett.

The annual lectureship is called “Learning from Influential Leaders.” The first lecture featured Joseph Nayquonabe of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

Van Nett passed away about a year ago at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.

She was the first Native American woman to be elected to Duluth’s city council and the first Native American to serve as council president.