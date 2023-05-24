Grand Rapids Police Search For Missing Woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is requesting the public’s help assistance in locating 68-year-old Debra Hagenbuck.

“On May 23 around 1:30 p.m., she was seen on foot near the Wal-Mart on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. She was wearing a grey t-shirt and jean shorts. Her destination was unknown,” according to a news release from the BCA.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Debra Hagenbuck, your asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 218-326-3477.