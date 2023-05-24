Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office: Missing Man Last Seen In Bovey

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 43-year-old John Ellis.

“He left his residence and was seen walking through a yard near the 900 block of Trailview Street in Bovey, MN. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light colored pants,” according to a news release from the BCA.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ellis, you are asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.