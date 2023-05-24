Owner: Superior Tenants Can’t Return Until Next Week After Apt. Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Fifty tenants displaced by a fire Tuesday morning in Superior won’t be able to return to their apartments until sometime next week, according to the building owner.

Owner Dan Ahonen told FOX 21 Wednesday he was hoping to have tenants back in the Nottingham Apartments at 1719 N. 19th Street by this Friday. But, that’s now delayed until at least the following Friday, June 2nd.

He said electricians and alarm and cleaning companies have other commitments this week.

The fire broke out in a third-floor studio apartment around 1 a.m. Five people were rescued by firefighters.

Nobody was seriously hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.