Prep Baseball: Hermantown Hangs On Against Duluth East for Road Victory
DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown baseball team picked up their 14th win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Duluth East 4 to 3.
Hermantown would once have a lead of 4 in the top of the 4th. Then Duluth East would answer with three unanswered runs.
The Hawks (14-4) will once again play Duluth East on Friday. Only this time it’s at home.
Meanwhile, Duluth East (7-11) will play at Totino-Grace on Thursday.