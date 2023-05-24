Prep Baseball: Hermantown Hangs On Against Duluth East for Road Victory

DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown baseball team picked up their 14th win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Duluth East 4 to 3.

Hermantown would once have a lead of 4 in the top of the 4th. Then Duluth East would answer with three unanswered runs.

The Hawks (14-4) will once again play Duluth East on Friday. Only this time it’s at home.

Meanwhile, Duluth East (7-11) will play at Totino-Grace on Thursday.