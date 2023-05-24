Prep Softball: Hermantown Knocks Off Grand Rapids to Advance to 7AAA Quarterfinals

Hermantown will now play North Branch in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Cloquet. First pitch is at noon.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown softball team is one step closer to competing for another Section 7AAA title.

On Wednesday, the Hawks would defeat Grand Rapids 9 to 3 in the 1st round of the tournament.

As for Grand Rapids, they head to the elimination bracket. The Thunderhawks will play Duluth Denfeld at noon on Saturday in Cloquet.