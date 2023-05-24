Sen. Grant Hauschild Talks Historic Successes Of Minnesota’s Legislative Session

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Sen. Grant Hauschild is celebrating the end of the legislative session with what he calls the “largest tax relief package in the history of the state.”

Hauschild said the package includes social security tax relief to 85 percent of seniors and child tax credit to families that’s expected to reduce child poverty by 33 percent. His list goes on with property tax relief and more local government aid.

And when it comes to legalizing recreational marijuana, he had this to say:

“We’ve seen time and time again that Minnesotans want this to be legalized. The thing I fought for was local control, so that our local governments could decide when and where to have these types of stores, and then we also made sure there was a revenue share with our local governments and our police departments to make sure we’re implementing this the right way,” Hauschild explained.

Hauschild said he’s most proud of the bonding infrastructure package worth $2.6 billion in local projects.

“Everything from sewer in places like Rice Lake and Babbitt, to trails in Silver Bay and recreation in I-Falls and Hermantown. So I’m really excited about that. But most importantly we’re also — as part of that deal — going to invest $300 million in our nursing homes. During my travels in the Northland, we know that our rural nursing homes are struggling, so this is really going make sure we provide that bridge so seniors can stay in their home community and get the care they deserve,” Hauschild said.

Hauschild said there’s about $1 billion left of the surplus saved for future capital investments.