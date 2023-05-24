UMD Men’s Hockey Names Loheit Captain, Olson & James Alternates

Just this past season, Loheit posted career-highs in points, goals, and assists.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is already preparing for next season.

On Wednesday, they announced their captains for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Donning the “C” patch this year will be fifth-year senior Luke Loheit.

Serving as the alternates alongside the Minnetonka native is 5th year forward Quinn Olson and junior forward Dominic James.

Olson was also an assistant captain in 2022. He would finish 3rd on the team in assists and was 2nd in points.

This will be the first time James has donned the A.

Like Loheit, James had career-highs in points, goals, and assists.