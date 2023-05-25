7A Softball Highlights: Raptor’s Abby Mitchell Throws Another No-No, MLWR Storms Past South Ridge

CLOQUET, Minn.- Section 7A softball quarterfinals took place Thursday from Braun Park.

Carlton-Wrenshall knocked off Cherry 3-0, backed by a stellar pitching performance by Abby Mitchell. The junior tossed her second no-hitter of the day with 35 strikeouts through two games.

The Tigers drop down into the losers bracket in the double elimination tournament.

Meanwhile, the reigning Section 7A champions Moose Lake/Willow River defeated South Ridge 9-0.

The pitcher, Sarah Christy earned the win in the circle throwing a one-hit shut out.

Next up, the Raptors and Rebels will go head to head for a spot in the Section Championship on Tuesday at Grand Rapids Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 1 PM.