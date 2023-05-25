Boys Tennis: Rock Ridge Claims 7A Doubles Title, Cloquet Wins 7A Singles Championship

The state tournament begins June 6th on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- After winning the team Section 7A title last Thursday, the Rock Ridge boys tennis team sent two more players to state on Thursday.

Jake Bradach and Jared Delich would defeat Cooper Anderson and Drew Hendrickson of Hibbing, 6-2 and 6-1 to claim the doubles 7A title.

“I never had the opportunty to go to state when I was with Eveleth. But we combined with Rock Ridge in 10th grade and I’ve gone to state with the team and individually every year since 10th grade, 11th grade, and now senior year to top it off with this, it never gets old. Each time we get to extend our season by so much, play more great tennis and face off against some of the better teams down in the cities,” said Delich.

“It’s going to take a lot of work. I think we have one of the better chances that we’ve had in years with how the lineup looks. Of course, we have a couple of guys on our team that are very into statistics and they look at the teams down there. So we know we have a good chance but we think it’s a random draw. We’ll play a team first and hopefully just play our tennis,” added Bradach.

In the 7A singles match, Cloquet’s Ethan Lavan would top Rock Ridge’s Kasey Lamppa 6-4 and 6-1.

