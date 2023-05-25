Cleveland Cliffs Secures Mineral Leases To Keep Hibtac Open For Decades

A dispute over mineral leases has ended in favor of Cleveland Cliffs, and Cliffs says the leases will allow it to keep Hibbing Taconite open for at least another two decades.

The five-member Minnesota Executive Council chaired by Gov. Walz awarded the company leases for 2,600 acres near Nashwauk.

Another company owned by Essar had also been trying to get the leases, but had faced many setbacks, delays and financial problems.

In a statement, the CEO of Cliffs said the reserves will mean continued jobs for union workers for the next two decades.