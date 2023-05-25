Coffee Conversation: Growing Up Chester Fundraising Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. — Chester Bowl is looking to expand and renovate its outdated Thom Storm Chalet by raising funds through the “Growing Up Chester” campaign.

Chester Bowl exists to build community by helping people recreate outside in Chester Park. The Thom Storm Chalet is one of the necessary tools to put this mission into action.

Unfortunately, the Chalet is outdated and in extreme disrepair, is too small for programming needs, and is not accessible to everyone. That’s why, according to Chester Bowl Improvement Club Executive Director Dave Schaeffer, they’ve launched the fundraising campaign. Schaeffer explained more on the FOX21 morning show.

The total project cost for the Chalet Renovation is $2.7 million. Chester Bowl and the City of Duluth will apply for a Federal grant that can fund up to half of the project cost, but must have the other half raised first.

$530,000 has been raised in the “quiet” phase. Chester Bowl will be raising $820,000 in the “public” phase, allowing them to reach the threshold for the grant application submission Timeline.

If all goes as planned, construction could begin as early as Spring 2026.