Duluth Councilor Arik Forsman Changes Mind, Wants To Keep At-Large Seat

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman said he wants to keep his council seat in November after saying in February that he was ready to spend more time with family.

Forsman made the announcement to run for re-election Thursday outside City Hall.

He said labor leaders, business leaders and co-workers — Republican and Democrat — ultimately convinced him to stay the course.

Forsman said his campaign is focused on public safety, investing in youth and not wasting time with distracting resolutions.

“I am not somebody who spends a lot of time on resolutions outside of the control of our city because we have enough challenges and problems that we need to find solutions for here. So whether it’s fixing our infrastructure, bringing more economic development to town, bringing our parks up to a better standard – when we have $150 million of deferred maintenance in them – we have those issues to focus on and that’ what I am going to be focused on as a city councilor,” Forsman said.

As of Thursday, there are six candidates vying for two open at-large city council seats. The list includes Arik Forsman, Ashlie Castaldo, Jenna Yeakle, Shawn Savela, Miranda Pacheco and Lynn Marie Nephew.

