Duluth Musician Promotes Bach-Inspired Music By Play Flute

DULUTH, Minn. — All across Minnesota people are taking up their instruments and performing classical pieces inspired by Bach.

The Minnesota Bach Society had their fourth installment of the Mobile Mini-Concerts Wednesday.

Levi Gregg is a local graduate from UMD who was one of the many artists performing across the State. They visited 5 different venues across the Duluth area where they were able to perform for a variety of audiences.

The Mobile Concerts are a quick and simple way of exploring Bach inspired music and promoting it to the public.

“Really a tight schedule so that makes it a little hectic, but it’s fun playing in different spaces and hearing different kinds of acoustics and different audiences. I started composing in 12th grade, but it was all garbage and then I studied at UMD and with the help of instructors there have come a decent way I think,” said Levi Gregg, Flutist.

This opportunity allowed for Levi to promote the music of Bach while also composing his own unique piece inspired by the artist.