Duluth Police Looking For Individual Involved In Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police are actively investigating an over-night shooting that left one person wounded.

Duluth Police say it happened in the 6700 block of Redruth Street at 12:35 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, who was then transported to the hospital in stable condition.

After initial investigation, police say they found that an unknown individual shot the man and fled the scene.

Police say they were unable to locate the individual and are actively investigating.

Police say this was not a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (218) 730-5050.