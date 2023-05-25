Duluth Rowing Club Preparing For Summer Season

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Rowing Club brings people from around the Twin Ports together teaching them all about the sport.

The club is currently getting ready for their summer season which will start after school is over for students in mid-June.

Classes range from the Junior Rowing Program where students ages 13 to 18 can participate, to the Learn to Row classes for people just getting started. The Youth Rowing Head Coach says rowing teaches people all about teamwork.

“As far as sitting in the boat itself and rowing, it’s just the coolest feeling. Like you know when you’re having a good row because you can feel it in your body and the boat. You can tell everyone is together and there’s nothing quite like it,” said Emily Wells, the Youth Rowing Head Coach.

And anyone can learn to row, it doesn’t matter how experienced you are or how old you are.

“Rowing is a sport you can do your whole life. It doesn’t you don’t have to have started it when you’re 13. You can start it when you’re 75, we have a ton of adult members that started at around 75 and they’re still rowing now. So, it’s really open to everyone,” said Wells.

The Duluth Rowing Club is hosting the Duluth International Regatta July 15 at their location on Park Point. They are inviting the public to come check them out then.