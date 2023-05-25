Prep Softball: Superior Continues Winning Ways By Taking Down River Falls in Regionals

The Spartans will get to stay at home for their next contest as they will host D.C. Everest in sectional play on Tuesday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The unbeaten season continues for the Superior softball team after they defeated River Falls 11 to 0 in region play on Thursday.

Haley Zembo would only allow one hit on the circle for Superior.

