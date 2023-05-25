St. Luke’s Recognizes EMS Personnel

DULUTH, MINN — St. Luke’s Hospital and its Emergency Department took time out Thursday to say thanks to a group that is a very valuable part of medical care, EMS personnel.

EMS includes the ambulance service, the fire department, the police department, the Lifeline helicopter, or any other service that provides initial health care.

For St. Luke’s Emergency Department’s Medical Director, Amery Robinson, EMS personnel are a crucial first step in medical care. “We really appreciate the great work our EMS colleagues do here in the Duluth Superior area. Really appreciate how they get things started so that we can take the hand-off when we receive the patients in the emergency room.”

The barbecue Thursday afternoon was just one part of EMS appreciation week.