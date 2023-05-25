Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market Back On For The Season

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Downtown Farmer’s market started up Wednesday.

The market features vendors from around the area and people who go to the market are not only able to pick up fresh produce, but they are also able to learn how to grow and keep plants alive in our climate with colder temperatures like Wednesday.

This week there was asparagus, mushrooms, rhubarb, as well as bakery items, and vegetables and herbs to plant. The market manager says it is nice to be back for the season.

“You know it’s always exciting to start a new season. We love seeing people we haven’t seen for you know a few months throughout the winter, and wonderful to have them back,” said Sue Ann Dumkey, Market Manager for Douglas County Farmer’s Market Association.

And every year there are new things about the farmer’s market, this year vendors are expanding their businesses.

“Vendors when they start a market, you know they’re kind of getting going. And what we have found is that every vendor expands because there’s an interest in what they’re doing, there’s a demand for it. And so, and they like doing it,” said Dumkey.

The Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market will be going on every Wednesday from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of October. It’s located on the 1200 block of Bank’s Avenue.