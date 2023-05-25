This Weekend: Duluth Playhouse’s ‘The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time’

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Playhouse is opening a new award-winning act this weekend at the NorShor Theatre that’s all about a heartwarming and uplifting adventure.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” opens Friday at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a unique theatrical experience that puts you inside the mind of a 15-year-old with autism who is accused of killing their neighbor’s dog.

Playhouse organizers say the play is unique because it puts an autistic character front and center stage, which can help create conversation around the disability.

For ticket information, click here.