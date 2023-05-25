Unity Fund Is New Grant Program

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation has 27 different grant programs and serves a wide range of local needs.

The newest grant program is known as the Unity Fund.

The purpose of this fund is to serve as a catalyst for achieving equity and justice for people of African Heritage in the community.

For the past two years, the Unity Fund has been working to raise $100,000 in donations. Now, with that goal met a challenge grant has provided another $100,000. So, the Unity Fund now has $200,000 and can begin distributing it in five-to-ten-thousand-dollar increments.

Carl Crawford, Unity Fund, board member says, “We are excited to have the opportunity to give funds to our community to help lift not only black entrepreneurs but to help other groups continue their work to build an inclusive community.”

The grant program encourages groups that may not normally apply for grants, to do so. The Unity Fund does not require a lot of paperwork like some other grant programs do.

More information is available at dsacommunityfoundation.org.