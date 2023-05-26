Dog Rescued After Accidentally Falling Into Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. — A dog was rescued after it accidentally went over the edge of a cliff into Lake Superior Thursday.

The Duluth Fire Department says the dog named Wim fell about 30 feet down to the water.

Wim could not get back up on the hill due to waves pushing the dog into the rocks.

The fire department was then able to reach Wim via jet ski and bring it back to safety.

Watch the video above from the Duluth Fire Department’s Facebook page to see the rescue.