Duluth Parks And Recreation Launches Youth On Trails Program

DULUTH, Minn. — It was a perfect day for Parks and Recreation to launch their new Youth on Trails program. Kids were riding new bikes all across Fairmount Park.

The Duluth Parks and Rec service is proud to launch their new program that will focus on getting youth on bikes. The initiative is to give youth who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to ride mountain bikes and learn the essential skills.

This program is available due to a 3-year grant that gives them 53 new bikes and a trailer. They included bikes that will make the program handicap accessible and available for everyone.

“We’re super excited that Youth on Trails is finally kicking off. It’s been a long process to get this grand funding in and all the equipment ready and talking to partner sites about youth programing and all the planning that takes. Really looking forward to this summer getting a lot of kids on bikes. Both in kinda organized youth programs and bringing activities to them at those programs then taking field trips out to different parks to experience different parts of Duluth,” said Sam Werle, Recreation Specialist.

Having the trailer allows them to bring bikes to multiple locations through the city in hopes of reaching as many communities as possible. They will focus on progressing through skills until kids are able to ride on the many trails around the Duluth area.