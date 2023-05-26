Duluth Playhouse Presents “The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time”

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Playhouse is opening a new award- winning act this weekend at the Norshor Theatre, all about one heartwarming and uplifting adventure.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time opens Friday night at 7:30. It’s a unique theatrical experience that puts you inside the mind of a 15-year-old with autism who is accused of killing their neighbor’s dog.

Playhouse organizers say the play is unique because it puts an autistic character front and center stage, which can help create conversation around the disability.

“It’s larger than life, it kind of has that whimsical Alice in Wonderland kind of feel and it’s not that kind of slice of life reality feeling. It’s very fast paced; you’re just getting swept up into the world. Although going off of that we had our community preview last night and some of the feedback I heard from my friends was like oh my gosh my sister has autism, and this was like a peak into her brain. Like I understand her more and my friend who is a therapist was like this is my favorite show I’ve ever seen,” said Sif Oberon and Alyson Enderle who play Christopher and Siobhan.

Sif’s role is also unique because Sif is autistic in real life playing the role of Christopher who is autistic.

To purchase tickets, you can visit the box office on East Superior Street or check out the website here.