Duluth Police: Traffic Advisory For Memorial Day Parade

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department sent out a traffic advisory for the annual Duluth Memorial Day Parade happening on Monday.

Below is the press release:

Traffic Advisory: Memorial Day Parade/Gary Veteran’s Memorial

The annual Duluth Memorial Day Parade will start at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29, on Grand Ave in West Duluth/Spirit

Valley. The Parade will start at 59th Ave W &Grand Ave, travel east on Grand Ave to Central Ave, turn south on Central Ave to

Ramsey St, and turn left on Ramsey St to disband.

Parade units will line up on 59th Ave W between Raleigh St and Grand Ave from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the parade.

Parade units arriving to line up for the parade should go to 59th Ave W and Raleigh St for direction.

Grand Ave from 59th Ave W to Central Ave, and Central Ave from Grand Ave to Ramsey St will close to traffic from 12:00 noon

until the parade ends at approximately 1:30 p.m. For the parade line-up, 59th Ave W between Raleigh St and Grand Ave will

close to traffic from 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.

DTA buses and other traffic will be detoured around the Grand Ave closure to Central Ave, Cody St, and 59th Ave W.

No parking will be allowed along the parade route and line-up area. No parking signs will be posted in the area. Vehicles in

violation will be ticketed and towed. Motorists should be alert to detours and officers directing traffic.

The Gary-New Duluth Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony:

The Gary-New Duluth Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony will also be held on Monday, May 29. Stowe St between Commonwealth

Ave and 101st Ave W will close to traffic for this event from 7:00 a.m. until approximately 11:00 a.m.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area of these events and watch for barricades and pedestrians