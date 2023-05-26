Hermantown Edges Duluth East in Extras

Next up, both teams will enter their respective section playoffs. First round is scheduled to begin next Tuesday and Wednesday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown baseball team wrapped up their season on Friday evening with an 11-10 victory in extras over Duluth East.

The Greyhounds added three in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 10 a piece. The Hawks would respond in the bottom of the eighth to pull out the win.

