Lifeguard Services Returning To Park Point Beach House This Summer

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth says lifeguard services are returning to the Park Point Beach House this summer.

The full press release on when lifeguards will be on duty is below:

Lifeguard services will resume Memorial Day weekend and continue through Labor Day on a schedule that provides more guard hours on typical high use days. Hours of lifeguard services are as follows:

May 26-29: noon-5 pm

June 3– 4: noon-5 pm

June 10– 30: noon-5 pm daily (No lifeguards June 17)

July 1 – August 27: Monday-Thursday noon-5 pm, Friday – Sunday 11 am-6 pm (July 3 – 4

– 11 am-6 pm)

Aug. 27 – September 4: noon-5 pm

Lifeguarding services are funded through an allocation of 2023 Tourism Tax funds. The Duluth Fire Department will continue to support beach safety through managing flags, electronic signs, and emergency response.

“Parks and Recreation thanks the Duluth YMCA and Duluth Fire Department for their continued efforts on providing important beach safety services again this summer,” said Alicia Watts, Parks and Recreation Assistant Manager, of the partnerships.

Up-to-date beach conditions are posted on parkpointbeach.org.

The public may access restrooms and use the Beach House during public hours when no special events are scheduled.

There are no concessions onsite, food trucks will be onsite on select days to offer food and refreshments for purchase. Food trucks interested in providing such services should contact parks@duluthmn.gov.

The Park Point Beach House and Picnic Shelters are available for rental through Parks and Recreation. More information can be found here (duluthmn.gov/parks/register).