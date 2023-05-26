Lightning Forward Mercury Bischoff Invited to USA Hockey Girls Player Development Camp

Just this past season, Bischoff scored 44 times, which was 5th for the state of Minnesota.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- A Grand Rapids-Greenway hockey standout will get the chance to skate for Team USA.

Sophomore forward Mercury Bischoff has been invited to take part in the USA Hockey Girls 16 and 17 National Player Development Camp.

Just this past season, Bischoff scored 44 times, which was 5th for the state of Minnesota.

The camp begins June 24th on the campus of Miami Ohio in Oxford.