MIB Senior Guard Sage Ganyo Commits to Play College Hoops at Bemidji State

Ganyo would average 17 points per game and also played a big role in helping lead MIB to their first ever girls basketball state championship.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- Mountain Iron-Buhl guard Sage Ganyo won’t have to travel too far for her next team.

Earlier this week, Ganyo signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Bemidji State.

Ganyo and the Rangers went 30-3.