Miller Hill Subaru Hosting Best Christmas Ever Community Rummage Sale

DULUTH, Minn. — Miller Hill Subaru is getting ready to host a community rummage sale that will benefit families in need.

The rummage sale will go toward the organization, Best Christmas Ever that raises money to give to families around the holidays.

It will be no prices on items as they are free-will donation. And anyone can help out by dropping off items at the Miller Hill Subaru.

“This wouldn’t be possible without everyone participating. It’s a whole community effort on it. And that’s the neatest part, one thing we always say is generosity inspires generosity. So, it’s like as one person gets going and they’re being generous it inspires you to be generous and thinking about as you’re looking through, “do I really need 27 of these in my garage?” or so you’re able to unload it and put it into use where somebody’s able to come to the sale. It helps them out, plus then for us we end up getting the donations out of it,” said Donald Liimatainen, Head Elf of Best Christmas Ever.

Subaru even gave the Christmas organization $26,000 as part of their “Share the Love” event.

The community rummage sale will be happening on June 10 starting at 8 a.m.