Spirit Mountain Prepares For Busy Memorial Day Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — Spirit Mountain is gearing up for the summer season starting this Memorial Day weekend.

The year-round resort offers many attractions for families to enjoy. Including the Adventure Park which starts this weekend. It features a zip-line, alpine coaster, jumping pillow, putt-putt golf, and scenic chair lift.

And next week mountain biking will open up, and for that guests can expect to ride a chairlift up to the trails.

Spirit Mountain officials say summertime at the resort is a great way to bring family and friends together.

“We expect families to come out and have fun, friends to come out and have a lot of laughs and smiles. And just really are preparing everything that we have for that to happen,” said Jon Regenold, Director of Resort Services.

There will also be plenty of campers out this weekend as Spirit Mountain has 72 unique spots.

“We’ve got a lot of guests that come year after year because of the beauty of the campground, and also the access to Duluth,” said Regenold.

Spirit Mountain is also getting ready to host the Bike Duluth Festival that will be taking place July 7-9.