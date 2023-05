Superior Wolfpack FC Earns First Win of Season in First-Ever Home Game

The Wolfpack will next be in action on June 4th at home against Union Eau Claire.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Wolfpack football club had their first-ever home game on Friday against the Poskin Jets FC.

In the end, Superior would pick up their first win of the season, 5 to 1.

The Wolfpack will next be in action on June 4th at home against Union Eau Claire.