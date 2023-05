Top Play of the Week: 5/26

This week's Top Play goes to Carlton-Wrenshall pitcher Abby Mitchell.

CLOQUET, Minn.- This week’s top play of the week goes to Carlton Wrenshall’s Abby Mitchell, who tossed two consecutive no-hitters on Thursday helping her team advance to section semi finals. The junior fanned 35 batters, with no runs scored through 14 innings of work.