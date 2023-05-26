UMD’s Cailee Peterson to Compete in 1500M Finals at NCAA D2 Outdoor Championships

Peterson becomes the 3rd Bulldog in program history to compete in the 1500 meter final at the national championship.

PUEBLO, Colorado.- UMD’s Cailee Peterson has competed on the national stage for plenty of events this year.

Back in the fall, she and the rest of the UMD women’s cross country team placed 20th in the National Championship.

A few months later, she was runner-up in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Now, Peterson will get the chance to compete for the 1500 meter finals on Saturday at the D2 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

She made that possible on Thursday by winning heat two with a time of 4:32:85.

Peterson, who will be the 7th seed in the finals, becomes the 3rd Bulldog in program history to compete in the 1500 meter final at the national championship.

“It’s been more than just this year of training. I’ve been competing in track for 12 years and I feel like it all leads to this point. It’s awesome, after all these years of hard work this year especially I get the chance to compete at the highest level. Yesterday could’ve been my last race as a prelim but being able to make it through and know tomorrow is my last shot. I just have to give it all that I have. It’s a fun and unique feeling and I’m excited for it,” said Peterson.

Peterson says she’s done a lot of thinking before Saturday’s big race.

“Honestly it’s usually gratitude. There’s a lot of things I’m thankful for, like the people that have brought me to this point. Gratitude for a healthy body, I haven’t always had a healthy body. I have people in my corner. Thankful for all the experiences that have led me to this point and then getting on the stage. The gun goes off and then the mind goes blank,” added Peterson.

The race will take place at 6:35 on Saturday in Pueblo, Colorado.