Wrenshall High School 2023 Graduation

Angela Sjodin Delivers Valedictorian Speech in Place of Her Daughter Janae

WRENSHALL, MINN. — The class of 2023 at Wrenshall High School finished their high school career Friday as they took part in the graduation ceremony.

The Valedictorian for the class was Janae Sjodin, who was seriously injured in a car crash over two months ago and has been hospitalized since.

In her place, Angela Sjodin, Janae’s mother delivered the speech.