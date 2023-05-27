7AAA Softball: Chisago Lakes Edges Cloquet, North Branch Blanks Hermantown

Chisago Lakes and North Branch will faceoff in the section semifinal round. Hermantown and Grand Rapids square in the elimination bracket for a chance to keep their season alive.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Chisago Lakes softball team advanced to the Section 7AAA semifinals on Saturday afternoon after a 4-3 win over Cloquet in extra innings.

After the Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, the Lumberjacks responded with a two-run double to tie it up. Cloquet would then tie the game in the top of the seventh, with a sac fly RBI. However, Chisago Lakes would pull out the win in the bottom of the ninth on a pass ball.

Meanwhile, North Branch earned the 3-0 shutout over Hermantown in the quarterfinal round.

The Vikings pitcher Hannah Bernier tossed a two-hit shutout, with six strikeouts and no walks, helping her team advance to the semifinals.

Chisago Lakes and North Branch will face off in the Championship bracket, Tuesday at 4 PM from Grand Rapids Sports Complex.

While, Hermantown advances to the Elimination bracket semifinals after a 6-5 win over Hibbing. Grand Rapids rallied for a 12-4 victory over Cloquet to advance. The Hawks and Thunderhawks will go head to head Tuesday at Grand Rapids Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 4 PM.